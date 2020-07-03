All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:16 PM

47 Girard Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

47 Girard Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Award winning architectural renovation of a spacious row house on a beautiful quiet street in the middle downtown. Perfectly situated between Catholic University and Bloomingdale and blocks from all the nightlife, conveniences, and fun of two of DC's hottest neighborhoods. Buses, and bikeshare transportation all within a few minutes of your future home.

This single family home boasts incredible amenities with multiple living room spaces, 2 kitchens, private parking and state of the art appliances.

Some of the amenities include
- 2 zone dual system Central A/C and Heat,
- New kitchen with all stainless steel appliances; Two fridges, dishwasher, disposal, microwave
- Designer countertops
- Sunny breakfast nook
- Washer and dryer, and much, much more.
- 12 foot vaulted ceilings,
- Private back deck
- One private off-street parking space.

One year lease minimum. Rent does not include utilities. Available July 1. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Girard St NE - A have any available units?
47 Girard St NE - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Girard St NE - A have?
Some of 47 Girard St NE - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Girard St NE - A currently offering any rent specials?
47 Girard St NE - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Girard St NE - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Girard St NE - A is pet friendly.
Does 47 Girard St NE - A offer parking?
Yes, 47 Girard St NE - A offers parking.
Does 47 Girard St NE - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Girard St NE - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Girard St NE - A have a pool?
No, 47 Girard St NE - A does not have a pool.
Does 47 Girard St NE - A have accessible units?
No, 47 Girard St NE - A does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Girard St NE - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Girard St NE - A has units with dishwashers.

