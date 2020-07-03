47 Girard St NE - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Award winning architectural renovation of a spacious row house on a beautiful quiet street in the middle downtown. Perfectly situated between Catholic University and Bloomingdale and blocks from all the nightlife, conveniences, and fun of two of DC's hottest neighborhoods. Buses, and bikeshare transportation all within a few minutes of your future home.



This single family home boasts incredible amenities with multiple living room spaces, 2 kitchens, private parking and state of the art appliances.



Some of the amenities include

- 2 zone dual system Central A/C and Heat,

- New kitchen with all stainless steel appliances; Two fridges, dishwasher, disposal, microwave

- Designer countertops

- Sunny breakfast nook

- Washer and dryer, and much, much more.

- 12 foot vaulted ceilings,

- Private back deck

- One private off-street parking space.



One year lease minimum. Rent does not include utilities. Available July 1. Pets are not allowed.