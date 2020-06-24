4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stunning lower level three bedroom/two bath rental unit! Brand new renovation boasts an open concept living/dining/kitchen with gorgeous flooring, gourmet kitchen, spa styled baths and an in unit stack washer/dryer. This unit is surprisingly light and bright and has great ceiling height. Parking included at rear alley behind the home, which leads through the garden to the unit door. Perfectly located a few blocks from shopping and AU. Major bus routes run within a block of the home in this charming neighborhood.