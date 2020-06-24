All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

4631 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4631 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stunning lower level three bedroom/two bath rental unit! Brand new renovation boasts an open concept living/dining/kitchen with gorgeous flooring, gourmet kitchen, spa styled baths and an in unit stack washer/dryer. This unit is surprisingly light and bright and has great ceiling height. Parking included at rear alley behind the home, which leads through the garden to the unit door. Perfectly located a few blocks from shopping and AU. Major bus routes run within a block of the home in this charming neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University