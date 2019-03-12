Rent Calculator
4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
4630 Hillside Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4630 Hillside Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated apartment with hard wood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, and plentiful cabinet space. Large windows allow maximum lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have any available units?
4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
