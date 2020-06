Amenities

Perfect rowhome available for rent in Petworth. Beautifully renovated with high end kitchen appliances. Open floor plan has large living area, 1/2 bath, and an eat-in kitchen.~ 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.~ Luxury master has vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer units are upstairs.~ The basement has a large entertaining area with a wet bar, wine fridge and also a large area for storage.