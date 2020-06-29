4621 43RD PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming and bright 3 bedroom plus den duplex, in Tenleytown/American University Park, with a separate entrance fully finished basement. This home features a great front porch, large back deck, 2 full bathrooms a beautiful fireplace and Silestone kitchen counters. Fantastic location! This home is 3 blocks to Tenleytown Metro, WholeFoods, Target, neighborhood restaurants and more. Original detailing includes oak floors, doors and trim, and oak blinds throughout. Home has a good size backyard.