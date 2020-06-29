All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4621 43RD PLACE NW
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

4621 43RD PLACE NW

4621 43rd Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4621 43rd Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming and bright 3 bedroom plus den duplex, in Tenleytown/American University Park, with a separate entrance fully finished basement. This home features a great front porch, large back deck, 2 full bathrooms a beautiful fireplace and Silestone kitchen counters. Fantastic location! This home is 3 blocks to Tenleytown Metro, WholeFoods, Target, neighborhood restaurants and more. Original detailing includes oak floors, doors and trim, and oak blinds throughout. Home has a good size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have any available units?
4621 43RD PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4621 43RD PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4621 43RD PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 43RD PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 43RD PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 43RD PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
