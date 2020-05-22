All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

460 L St. Nw

460 L Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

460 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
lobby
Off-season rates start at $100.00 per day
High-season rates start at $140.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Beautiful, spacious one bedroom apartment with a private patio with privacy shrubs on the 3rd floor courtyard, lots of light, fully equipped large kitchen, full dining set and living room with HDTV in unit. Lots of closet space. Full size washer/dryer, dishwasher, central HVAC. 24hr Front Desk with relaxing resident lounge and community room, fitness center, high-tech business center, conference room, library reading area at the building. Sleek 2-story lobby featuring a spiral staircase, marble flooring and seating area. On site Safeway with Starbucks and Bergmanns Dry Cleaners, Busboys and Poets, Results Gym, 5th Street Hardware and Chevy Chase Bank.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: Courtyard View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Patio: Yes
Outdoor Courtyard: Yes
Fitness Center: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: Courtyard View
Patio
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Elevator
Wireless Internet
Walk Downtown
Front Desk
HDTV in unit
Near Grocery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

