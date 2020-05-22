460 L St. Nw

Amenities
Off-season rates start at $100.00 per day
High-season rates start at $140.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**
Beautiful, spacious one bedroom apartment with a private patio with privacy shrubs on the 3rd floor courtyard, lots of light, fully equipped large kitchen, full dining set and living room with HDTV in unit. Lots of closet space. Full size washer/dryer, dishwasher, central HVAC. 24hr Front Desk with relaxing resident lounge and community room, fitness center, high-tech business center, conference room, library reading area at the building. Sleek 2-story lobby featuring a spiral staircase, marble flooring and seating area. On site Safeway with Starbucks and Bergmanns Dry Cleaners, Busboys and Poets, Results Gym, 5th Street Hardware and Chevy Chase Bank.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: Courtyard View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Patio: Yes
Outdoor Courtyard: Yes
Fitness Center: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Patio
Garden
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Walk Downtown
Front Desk
HDTV in unit
Near Grocery