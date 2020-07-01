Rent Calculator
4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:52 AM
4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW
4555 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
4555 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not offer parking.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4555 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
