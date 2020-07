Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Two bedroom lower level unit in beautiful Crestwood home with private entrance and utilities included. Spacious living and entry areas, full kitchen, and full size laundry in unit. Private outdoor space in backyard for entertaining or just enjoying the wonderfully manicured landscaping. Just a block away from 16th St. with ample bus routes to Columbia Heights and the rest of DC. Dogs considered on case by case basis. No cats.