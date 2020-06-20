All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 451 10th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
451 10th St NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

451 10th St NW

451 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

451 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Washington DC! Entering this amazing condo, you are met with the foyer, featuring gorgeous flooring found throughout the unit. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and ceramic tile. The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light & gorgeous light fixtures with fan. The living room boasts exposed brick with ample natural light. This stunning property is conveniently located near Downtown and I-395! It is available now so act fast before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 10th St NW have any available units?
451 10th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 451 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
451 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 10th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 451 10th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 451 10th St NW offer parking?
No, 451 10th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 451 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 10th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 10th St NW have a pool?
No, 451 10th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 451 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 451 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 451 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 10th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 10th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 10th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University