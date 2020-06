Amenities

NO PETS.....Contemporary layout of this two bedroom two full bath Townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, Chef's kitchen with beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances in the Gourmet Kitchen. Gorgeous ceramic tile in bathrooms, Fully Finished bsmt with great den. Private, fully fenced backyard and So Much More......Ready for Immediate Move-In!!