45 SUTTON SQUARE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog grooming area gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage yoga

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THIS HOME VIRTUALLY VIA VIDEO CALL, I ALSO LIVE AT VIO AND CAN EASILY ACCOMMODATE A WALK-THROUGH VIDEO CALL SHOWING WITH YOU. Welcome home to VIO at The Wharf, a world-class, mixed-use waterfront community, stretching almost a mile along the historic Washington Channel. The Wharf features a vibrant collection of best-in-class destination restaurants, unique local & international boutique retailers, high-quality entertainment venues, premier hotels, luxury condominiums & high-end apartments, premier office buildings, public piers & parks, a marina & yacht club, the historic Municipal Fish Market, & lush amenities to rival waterfront neighborhoods across the globe. All of this right outside of VIO's front door! Cobblestone streets & boutiques come together in a restaurant paradise. Culture, style, and entertainment all in one phenomenal location. 24-hour front desk with concierge & porter services. Porte-coch~re for easy automobile & guest access. Secure underground parking. Secure bike storage room. Car-detailing station. Community Amenities include: Well-equipped gym with a yoga studio; Residents lounge with a fireplace & an espresso bar; Waterfront garden with a grill, outdoor dining tables, & a sun deck; & a luxurious waterfront saltwater infinity-edge pool. VIO is a pet-friendly community with a dog-washing station. VIO offers the luxury waterfront living you deserve for the best of DC living! Features of Home #1107: Upper floor Studio Condo w/530sf of open living space | Floor-to-ceiling window wall | Unobstructed & unequivocal Washington Channel, Potomac River, National Harbor, Hains Point, & Alexandria views | Wideplank hardwood flooring | Approximately 9ft ceilings | Custom window treatments | Recessed LED lighting | Spacious open living | European-style gourmet chef's kitchen | Porcelanosa cabinetry | Sleek Quartz countertops | Glass tile backsplash featured by under-cabinet LED lighting | Thermador appliances | Gas cooking | Built-in microwave | Kohler under-mount sink w/Grohe pullout faucet | Large Double Closet | Marble bath w/tub shower & Quartz-top vanity w/storage | High-efficiency Bosch W/D | Furnished Studio | Partial dishes, cookware, & silverware.