45 SUTTON SQUARE SW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

45 SUTTON SQUARE SW

45 Sutton Square Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

45 Sutton Square Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog grooming area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THIS HOME VIRTUALLY VIA VIDEO CALL, I ALSO LIVE AT VIO AND CAN EASILY ACCOMMODATE A WALK-THROUGH VIDEO CALL SHOWING WITH YOU. Welcome home to VIO at The Wharf, a world-class, mixed-use waterfront community, stretching almost a mile along the historic Washington Channel. The Wharf features a vibrant collection of best-in-class destination restaurants, unique local & international boutique retailers, high-quality entertainment venues, premier hotels, luxury condominiums & high-end apartments, premier office buildings, public piers & parks, a marina & yacht club, the historic Municipal Fish Market, & lush amenities to rival waterfront neighborhoods across the globe. All of this right outside of VIO's front door! Cobblestone streets & boutiques come together in a restaurant paradise. Culture, style, and entertainment all in one phenomenal location. 24-hour front desk with concierge & porter services. Porte-coch~re for easy automobile & guest access. Secure underground parking. Secure bike storage room. Car-detailing station. Community Amenities include: Well-equipped gym with a yoga studio; Residents lounge with a fireplace & an espresso bar; Waterfront garden with a grill, outdoor dining tables, & a sun deck; & a luxurious waterfront saltwater infinity-edge pool. VIO is a pet-friendly community with a dog-washing station. VIO offers the luxury waterfront living you deserve for the best of DC living! Features of Home #1107: Upper floor Studio Condo w/530sf of open living space | Floor-to-ceiling window wall | Unobstructed & unequivocal Washington Channel, Potomac River, National Harbor, Hains Point, & Alexandria views | Wideplank hardwood flooring | Approximately 9ft ceilings | Custom window treatments | Recessed LED lighting | Spacious open living | European-style gourmet chef's kitchen | Porcelanosa cabinetry | Sleek Quartz countertops | Glass tile backsplash featured by under-cabinet LED lighting | Thermador appliances | Gas cooking | Built-in microwave | Kohler under-mount sink w/Grohe pullout faucet | Large Double Closet | Marble bath w/tub shower & Quartz-top vanity w/storage | High-efficiency Bosch W/D | Furnished Studio | Partial dishes, cookware, & silverware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have any available units?
45 SUTTON SQUARE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have?
Some of 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW currently offering any rent specials?
45 SUTTON SQUARE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW is pet friendly.
Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW offer parking?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW offers parking.
Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have a pool?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW has a pool.
Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have accessible units?
No, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQUARE SW has units with dishwashers.

