Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

NEW Studio Apartment Superbly located at The Wharf on DC's Vibrant Waterfront. Complete in 2018, Top of the line finishes are throughout. Thermodore Stainless Steel Appliances & Energy Star Washer / Dryer. Pets Okay. Expansive views of the Potomac River from your apt and luxury common areas including rooftop pool with outdoor dining area, residence lounge & state of the art gym. Shop, Dine, Entertain at The Wharf.