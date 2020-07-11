45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007

Amenities

This stunning, sun-filled studio features water views of the Potomac River, breathtaking sunsets, and a beautiful space that allows you to live like a 1-bedroom. This unit has 9-ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, wide-plank hardwood flooring, kitchen with Porcelanosa cabinetry with sleek Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, Thermador appliances, gas cooking, in-unit Whirpool Washer/Dryer. Designed to impress and wow your minds: A revolving bookshelf/bed system conveys with the unit that can be used as a bookshelf/ornamental shelving system by day and can be turned completely into a bed by night!Open the resident lounge doors on the 3rd floor to a salt-water infinity edge pool that faces the entire waterfront! BBQ Grills, lounge chairs and tables invite you to spend the spring/summer outside. The warm lounge features a fireplace and inviting kitchen, perfect for watching a football game with friends or for entertainment space. Gym and yoga studio are located on the 2nd floor, and face the front courtyard/water. Front desk is open 24 hours with full resident service. Parking is optional on P-1.