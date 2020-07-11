All apartments in Washington
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Sutton Sq SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
This stunning, sun-filled studio features water views of the Potomac River, breathtaking sunsets, and a beautiful space that allows you to live like a 1-bedroom. This unit has 9-ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, wide-plank hardwood flooring, kitchen with Porcelanosa cabinetry with sleek Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, Thermador appliances, gas cooking, in-unit Whirpool Washer/Dryer. Designed to impress and wow your minds: A revolving bookshelf/bed system conveys with the unit that can be used as a bookshelf/ornamental shelving system by day and can be turned completely into a bed by night!Open the resident lounge doors on the 3rd floor to a salt-water infinity edge pool that faces the entire waterfront! BBQ Grills, lounge chairs and tables invite you to spend the spring/summer outside. The warm lounge features a fireplace and inviting kitchen, perfect for watching a football game with friends or for entertainment space. Gym and yoga studio are located on the 2nd floor, and face the front courtyard/water. Front desk is open 24 hours with full resident service. Parking is optional on P-1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have any available units?
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have?
Some of 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 currently offering any rent specials?
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 pet-friendly?
No, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 offer parking?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 offers parking.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have a pool?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 has a pool.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have accessible units?
No, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007 does not have units with dishwashers.
