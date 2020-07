Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this charming, cozy, 2 bedroom (or 1 bedroom plus den) basement apartment in trendy, sought after NW DC neighborhood! Renovated unit has all new flooring, recently updated stainless appliances, private front and rear entrance, washer dryer in unit, and comes with designated parking space. Pedestrian friendly location, pets on case by case basis.