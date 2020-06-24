All apartments in Washington
4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:48 PM

4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

4490 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4490 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in idyllic and tranquil Foxhall Village, this brick rowhouse is spectacularly sunny and spacious. It is warm and inviting, complete with high-end finishes, gleaming wood floors and a large deck. Each of the four bedrooms boasts a private en suite and there are FOUR private parking spaces. The main level is open with living and dining spaces, plus a kitchen. Sun pours into this level from three directions. The southern exposures in the kitchen keep the heart of the home bright and cheery. The accommodating kitchen places everything easily within the resident chef~s reach. Stainless appliances, oversized pantry and deep sink create a beautiful and very functional space. And the work island offers gas cooking, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. French doors open to a expansive deck that will easily become an extension of the main level and create a wonderful space for entertaining. Enjoy grilling out on warm evenings with lovely sunsets or sip tea in the early morning air. If the nights are too chilly for alfresco dining, enjoy meals by the kitchen~s glass fireplace.On the second and third level, the bedrooms are large and bright with light from oversized windows. The master has soaring ceilings and faces north while a guest bedrooms on the second and third floors face south. Each of the rooms feature recessed lighting, sizable custom closets, new carpet and upgraded bathrooms. A luxury, front-loading washer and dryer is located on the second floor.The finished, walk-out basement is a smart, versatile space that can serve as a bedroom, family room or office. It features a gas fireplace and private half bathroom. Walk out of the basement onto the two-car garage and 2-car carport accessible from a semi-private drive. The home remains quiet and peaceful thanks to triple-paned windows that were just installed in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
