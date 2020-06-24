4490 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Located in idyllic and tranquil Foxhall Village, this brick rowhouse is spectacularly sunny and spacious. It is warm and inviting, complete with high-end finishes, gleaming wood floors and a large deck. Each of the four bedrooms boasts a private en suite and there are FOUR private parking spaces. The main level is open with living and dining spaces, plus a kitchen. Sun pours into this level from three directions. The southern exposures in the kitchen keep the heart of the home bright and cheery. The accommodating kitchen places everything easily within the resident chef~s reach. Stainless appliances, oversized pantry and deep sink create a beautiful and very functional space. And the work island offers gas cooking, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. French doors open to a expansive deck that will easily become an extension of the main level and create a wonderful space for entertaining. Enjoy grilling out on warm evenings with lovely sunsets or sip tea in the early morning air. If the nights are too chilly for alfresco dining, enjoy meals by the kitchen~s glass fireplace.On the second and third level, the bedrooms are large and bright with light from oversized windows. The master has soaring ceilings and faces north while a guest bedrooms on the second and third floors face south. Each of the rooms feature recessed lighting, sizable custom closets, new carpet and upgraded bathrooms. A luxury, front-loading washer and dryer is located on the second floor.The finished, walk-out basement is a smart, versatile space that can serve as a bedroom, family room or office. It features a gas fireplace and private half bathroom. Walk out of the basement onto the two-car garage and 2-car carport accessible from a semi-private drive. The home remains quiet and peaceful thanks to triple-paned windows that were just installed in 2018.