RARE in Capitol Hill -- approximately 675 sq ft !! SPLENDID and CHIC 2-Level ENGLISH BASEMENT>>> A SHORT block to our magnificent Capitol Building. SO >>>If you WORK ON THE HILL<<< ... You'd be could stroll home for Lunch break! It's that close. Open floor plan with New Kitchen and Marble bath. Very Neat Glass wall staircase to Large 16 x 11 Family room . Walk in closet, full size w/d and wood floors .>>>A mere One Block to CAPITOL SOUTH METRO! Super location gets you close to NAVY YARD and THE WHARF and of course all the popular spots in Capitol Hill. impeccable condition for you immediate move in.