All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
449 MELLON STREET SE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 9
449 MELLON STREET SE
449 Mellon Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
449 Mellon Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean two bedroom & one bath units available for immediate occupancy. Call directly for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have any available units?
449 MELLON STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 449 MELLON STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
449 MELLON STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 MELLON STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE offer parking?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have a pool?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 MELLON STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 MELLON STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
