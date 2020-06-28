449 M St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SECOND MONTH RENT FREE!



Charming SUNNY 1 BR apartment on quiet street! Near Convention Center, Yale Lofts, City Vista development, and two Metro stops (Mt. Vernon Square & Gallery Place).



Large first floor apartment in two unit townhouse -- featuring kitchen w/Granite counter-tops, Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan w/brick wall and decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, W/D, plenty of kitchen storage, pantry & newly installed wall length wardrobe unit in bedroom. Huge walk-out patio, back yard & upper deck shared with second-floor tenant.



Tenant pays utilities--electric and water.



Pets on case by case basis.



Vibrant, fun neighborhood, convenient location, Safeway, Busboys and Poets, Taylor Gourmet and Kushi restaurants all within 5 minute walk.



Plenty of street parking with Zone 2 permit (obtain at police station), Capital bike share station near-by.



Showings by Appointment only!