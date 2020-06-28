All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 18 2019 at 8:50 AM

449 M St Nw

449 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

449 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SECOND MONTH RENT FREE!

Charming SUNNY 1 BR apartment on quiet street! Near Convention Center, Yale Lofts, City Vista development, and two Metro stops (Mt. Vernon Square & Gallery Place).

Large first floor apartment in two unit townhouse -- featuring kitchen w/Granite counter-tops, Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan w/brick wall and decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, W/D, plenty of kitchen storage, pantry & newly installed wall length wardrobe unit in bedroom. Huge walk-out patio, back yard & upper deck shared with second-floor tenant.

Tenant pays utilities--electric and water.

Pets on case by case basis.

Vibrant, fun neighborhood, convenient location, Safeway, Busboys and Poets, Taylor Gourmet and Kushi restaurants all within 5 minute walk.

Plenty of street parking with Zone 2 permit (obtain at police station), Capital bike share station near-by.

Showings by Appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 M St Nw have any available units?
449 M St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 M St Nw have?
Some of 449 M St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 M St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
449 M St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 M St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 M St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 449 M St Nw offer parking?
No, 449 M St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 449 M St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 M St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 M St Nw have a pool?
No, 449 M St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 449 M St Nw have accessible units?
No, 449 M St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 449 M St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 M St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

