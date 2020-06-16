All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW

4442 Kansas Avenue Northwest · (703) 636-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4442 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated 1 bed/1 bath, basement apartment with separate private entrance in the heart of Petworth. Full size windows with a ton of natural light, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedroom closet, barn door, separate laundry room with utility sink and lots of storage space. Property also conveys with a wall mounted TV over an electric fireplace. Water and electric included. No Zone parking--tons of street parking! Your own private patio and amazing outdoor space. Walk to Metro!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity