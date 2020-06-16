4442 KANSAS AVENUE NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated 1 bed/1 bath, basement apartment with separate private entrance in the heart of Petworth. Full size windows with a ton of natural light, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedroom closet, barn door, separate laundry room with utility sink and lots of storage space. Property also conveys with a wall mounted TV over an electric fireplace. Water and electric included. No Zone parking--tons of street parking! Your own private patio and amazing outdoor space. Walk to Metro!!