4418 Volta Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Beautiful fully furnished Tudor style TH in the gorgeous Foxhall Village neighborhood. IDEAL FOR 5 Professionals or Graduate students. Next to Georgetown University, parks and great restaurants. The TH has a front yard, living room with fire place, TV & WIFI, good size dining room & kitchen open space with granite counters, 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, 2 enclosed porches (can be used as additional bedrooms), laundry & storage room, and 2 car off-street parking. New paint and pristine wood floors. Great walk out basement (with fam-room) to a patio (ideal for BBQs) and garden. It is located next to Georgetown Hospital, public transportation, great schools and surrounded with beautiful trees. This area is one of the best areas to live in Washington, within walking distance to Georgetown and one block from park, playground and tennis courts Available now.

Monthly rate for a 12 month lease.