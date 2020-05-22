All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4418 Volta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4418 Volta Place
Last updated August 19 2019 at 8:52 AM

4418 Volta Place

4418 Volta Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4418 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful fully furnished Tudor style TH in the gorgeous Foxhall Village neighborhood. IDEAL FOR 5 Professionals or Graduate students. Next to Georgetown University, parks and great restaurants. The TH has a front yard, living room with fire place, TV & WIFI, good size dining room & kitchen open space with granite counters, 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, 2 enclosed porches (can be used as additional bedrooms), laundry & storage room, and 2 car off-street parking. New paint and pristine wood floors. Great walk out basement (with fam-room) to a patio (ideal for BBQs) and garden. It is located next to Georgetown Hospital, public transportation, great schools and surrounded with beautiful trees. This area is one of the best areas to live in Washington, within walking distance to Georgetown and one block from park, playground and tennis courts Available now.
Monthly rate for a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Volta Place have any available units?
4418 Volta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Volta Place have?
Some of 4418 Volta Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Volta Place currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Volta Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Volta Place pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Volta Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4418 Volta Place offer parking?
Yes, 4418 Volta Place does offer parking.
Does 4418 Volta Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Volta Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Volta Place have a pool?
No, 4418 Volta Place does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Volta Place have accessible units?
No, 4418 Volta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Volta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Volta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University