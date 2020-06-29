All apartments in Washington
4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:00 AM

4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

4417 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. This Townhome built in 2000 has open space, natural light, and hardwood floors that shine. A modern living space that's move in ready. Under a mile walking distance to Georgetown and Georgetown University. An oxymoron, this home is in the thick of things, and still has a private natural setting in the backyard for you to relax or entertain. Easy access in and out of the city via Key Bridge, Chain Bridge and Clara Barton Pkwy. Directly on the D5 and D6 bus lines. Recently re-finished hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace in the living room, eat in kitchen, walk-in closets, Trex deck, fenced in backyard, both garage and off-street parking, ADT security. 2-zone HVAC, gas heating, central AC. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Walk to Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Hospital, downtown Georgetown M street, C&O canal, Capital Crescent Trail, Francis Scott Key Park, Glover Park, and Rock Creek Park. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have?
Some of 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers parking.
Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
