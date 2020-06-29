4417 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. This Townhome built in 2000 has open space, natural light, and hardwood floors that shine. A modern living space that's move in ready. Under a mile walking distance to Georgetown and Georgetown University. An oxymoron, this home is in the thick of things, and still has a private natural setting in the backyard for you to relax or entertain. Easy access in and out of the city via Key Bridge, Chain Bridge and Clara Barton Pkwy. Directly on the D5 and D6 bus lines. Recently re-finished hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace in the living room, eat in kitchen, walk-in closets, Trex deck, fenced in backyard, both garage and off-street parking, ADT security. 2-zone HVAC, gas heating, central AC. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Walk to Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Hospital, downtown Georgetown M street, C&O canal, Capital Crescent Trail, Francis Scott Key Park, Glover Park, and Rock Creek Park. Available now.