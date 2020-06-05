All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

4414 Volta Pl NW

4414 Volta Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
WONDERFUL TH - NEXT TO GEORGETOWN - Property Id: 135718

Beautiful fully furnished Tudor style TH in the gorgeous Foxhall Village neighborhood. IDEAL for Professionals or Graduate students. Next to Georgetown University, parks and great restaurants. The TH has a front yard, living room with fire place, good size dining room & kitchen open space with granite counters, 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, 2 enclosed porches (can be used as additional bedrooms), laundry & storage room, and 2 car off-street parking. New paint and pristine wood floors. Great walk out lower level (with family room) to a patio (ideal for BBQs) and garden. It is located next to Georgetown Hospital, public transportation, great schools and surrounded with beautiful trees.This area is one of the best areas to live in Washington, within walking distance to Georgetown and one block from park, playground and tennis courts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135718p
Property Id 135718

(RLNE5013958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Volta Pl NW have any available units?
4414 Volta Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Volta Pl NW have?
Some of 4414 Volta Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Volta Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Volta Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Volta Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Volta Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Volta Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Volta Pl NW offers parking.
Does 4414 Volta Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Volta Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Volta Pl NW have a pool?
No, 4414 Volta Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Volta Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 4414 Volta Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Volta Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Volta Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
