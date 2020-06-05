4414 Volta Pl NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

WONDERFUL TH - NEXT TO GEORGETOWN - Property Id: 135718



Beautiful fully furnished Tudor style TH in the gorgeous Foxhall Village neighborhood. IDEAL for Professionals or Graduate students. Next to Georgetown University, parks and great restaurants. The TH has a front yard, living room with fire place, good size dining room & kitchen open space with granite counters, 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans, 2 full baths, 2 enclosed porches (can be used as additional bedrooms), laundry & storage room, and 2 car off-street parking. New paint and pristine wood floors. Great walk out lower level (with family room) to a patio (ideal for BBQs) and garden. It is located next to Georgetown Hospital, public transportation, great schools and surrounded with beautiful trees.This area is one of the best areas to live in Washington, within walking distance to Georgetown and one block from park, playground and tennis courts.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135718p

Property Id 135718



(RLNE5013958)