All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

440 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

440 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
Fully Furnished Breathtaking 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in the heart of Shaw! This custom design delivers an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and oversized living room/dining room area. Overlooking historic Rhode Island Ave, this beauty offers a large master bedroom with lots of light and spacious master bath. The second bedroom is perfectly tucked providing privacy and separation from the Master. Secondary bathroom conveniently adjacent to 2nd bedroom. In unit washer/dryer in main hallway. Quiet building with elevator. Just steps from Logan/14th ST, U Street Corridor, & Downtown! You couldn't ask for more, your Shaw Oasis awaits you! Submit Applications at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1037737

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University