Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

4365 Embassy Park Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4365 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous, renovated end unit, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in prime location at Embassy Park. Enjoy cooking at this high end gourmet kitchen with extra space at the island and formal dining area. Large Living Room with cozy wood burning fireplace overlooking a large patio where you can grill and entertain in the Summer evenings. 3 Bedrooms on the upper level with an en suite master bathroom. Basement has a full bathroom and Rec. room with built-ins for extra storage. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned & the 2nd parks in the reserved spaces in the association. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have any available units?
4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have?
Some of 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offers parking.
Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have a pool?
No, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW has units with dishwashers.

