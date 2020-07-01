4365 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Fabulous, renovated end unit, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in prime location at Embassy Park. Enjoy cooking at this high end gourmet kitchen with extra space at the island and formal dining area. Large Living Room with cozy wood burning fireplace overlooking a large patio where you can grill and entertain in the Summer evenings. 3 Bedrooms on the upper level with an en suite master bathroom. Basement has a full bathroom and Rec. room with built-ins for extra storage. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned & the 2nd parks in the reserved spaces in the association. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.