All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 434 Randolph Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
434 Randolph Street NW
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

434 Randolph Street NW

434 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

434 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Washington DC - Lovely 1BR English Basement - 4 blocks to Metro - APARTMENT AMENITIES
* 800 SQ FT, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with large walk-in closet
* Living room, Kitchen and office area
* Front/Back Separate entrances with walk-out to private patio area
* Utilities, Fios wi-fi and cable included
* New washer-dryer and Fridge
* Large Closet; Back mudroom perfect for bikes
* Central A/C, Heat
* Plenty Street Parking

NEIGHBORHOOD OVERVIEW
* 4 blocks from Georgia-Petworth Metro (Green & Yellow line), Capital Bike-Share, Safeway, Yes! Organic
* Located on Quiet Street
* 1.2 miles to Washington Hospital Center
* 1.3 miles to Howard University, 3.6 miles to Georgetown and George Washington University
* 1.7 miles to 14th St Corridor, and Rock Creek Park
* 1 miles to Columbia Heights, 1.8 miles to Adams Morgan

Cozy, comfortable and cool, Petworth is an up-and coming and often considered as one of DC's friendliest neighborhoods. Petworth is home to the "Porch culture" where you will often find residents sitting on their porches greeting folks as they walk by. One of Petworth's best-known claims to fame is President Lincoln's cottage. From neighborhood gatherings to unique pop-up restaurants and independent shops, Petworth has something special for all visitors.

ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS
* Available immediately following credit check and signed lease agreement
* Lease Duration: 12-month lease is available
* No pets allowed, no smoking inside apartment
* Option to rent furnished for additional $200/mo

Email Selin at syavalar@gmail.com or call (202) 486-2078 to schedule an appointment to view the apartment.

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/22375645?s=51

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2449292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Randolph Street NW have any available units?
434 Randolph Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Randolph Street NW have?
Some of 434 Randolph Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Randolph Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
434 Randolph Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Randolph Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 434 Randolph Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 434 Randolph Street NW offer parking?
No, 434 Randolph Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 434 Randolph Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Randolph Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Randolph Street NW have a pool?
No, 434 Randolph Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 434 Randolph Street NW have accessible units?
No, 434 Randolph Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Randolph Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Randolph Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University