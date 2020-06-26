434 Randolph Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cable included walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Washington DC - Lovely 1BR English Basement - 4 blocks to Metro - APARTMENT AMENITIES

* 800 SQ FT, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment with large walk-in closet

* Living room, Kitchen and office area

* Front/Back Separate entrances with walk-out to private patio area

* Utilities, Fios wi-fi and cable included

* New washer-dryer and Fridge

* Large Closet; Back mudroom perfect for bikes

* Central A/C, Heat

* Plenty Street Parking



NEIGHBORHOOD OVERVIEW

* 4 blocks from Georgia-Petworth Metro (Green & Yellow line), Capital Bike-Share, Safeway, Yes! Organic

* Located on Quiet Street

* 1.2 miles to Washington Hospital Center

* 1.3 miles to Howard University, 3.6 miles to Georgetown and George Washington University

* 1.7 miles to 14th St Corridor, and Rock Creek Park

* 1 miles to Columbia Heights, 1.8 miles to Adams Morgan



Cozy, comfortable and cool, Petworth is an up-and coming and often considered as one of DC's friendliest neighborhoods. Petworth is home to the "Porch culture" where you will often find residents sitting on their porches greeting folks as they walk by. One of Petworth's best-known claims to fame is President Lincoln's cottage. From neighborhood gatherings to unique pop-up restaurants and independent shops, Petworth has something special for all visitors.



ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS

* Available immediately following credit check and signed lease agreement

* Lease Duration: 12-month lease is available

* No pets allowed, no smoking inside apartment

* Option to rent furnished for additional $200/mo



Email Selin at syavalar@gmail.com or call (202) 486-2078 to schedule an appointment to view the apartment.



https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/22375645?s=51



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2449292)