All apartments in Washington
4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM
4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE
4330 Halley Terrace Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4330 Halley Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
~Vouchers Welcome. "NO PETS ALLOWED", NO SMOKING, "GOOD CREDIT"~ MINT CONDITION & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE UNIT. WASHER/DRYER INSIDE UNIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have any available units?
4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have?
Some of 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 HALLEY TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
