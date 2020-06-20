All apartments in Washington
4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW

4319 Murdock Mill Road Northwest · (202) 550-4631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4319 Murdock Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Modern spacious in-law suite Apartment · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For more information please call/text 202-550-4631

This is a fully renovated in-law suite apartment. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated (All Brand New) at American University Park just steps to Target, Whole Foods, AU/Tenlytown Metro, department stores near friendship heights! more importantly steps from Crescent Trail!

Rent price $1,675 ALL utilities (water, gas, heat, and trash) included. Parking available off-street for free.

NEW Bathroom
NEW Kitchen
NEW Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dish Washer
NEW Gas and Oven
NEW Hardwood floor

Steps to AU/Tenleytown Metro, AU shuttle, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Best Buy, Container Store, CVS, Shops and Restaurants

(RLNE5796867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have any available units?
4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have?
Some of 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have a pool?
No, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW has units with dishwashers.

