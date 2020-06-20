4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For more information please call/text 202-550-4631



This is a fully renovated in-law suite apartment. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated (All Brand New) at American University Park just steps to Target, Whole Foods, AU/Tenlytown Metro, department stores near friendship heights! more importantly steps from Crescent Trail!



Rent price $1,675 ALL utilities (water, gas, heat, and trash) included. Parking available off-street for free.



NEW Bathroom

NEW Kitchen

NEW Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Dish Washer

NEW Gas and Oven

NEW Hardwood floor



Steps to AU/Tenleytown Metro, AU shuttle, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Best Buy, Container Store, CVS, Shops and Restaurants



(RLNE5796867)