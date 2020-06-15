4319 ELLICOTT ST NW

Amenities
Great stone & brick, 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA light filled home w a wonderful front porch and charming architectural details. Renovated kitchen (2016) w/new floors, cabinets & granite counters, renovated (2019) upstairs Bath, renovated (2019)lower level with a full Bath. MAIN level: Living Room w/Fireplace, separate Dining Room, Den, and a table space Kitchen with a door to the side porch, updated Half Bath. UPPER level: 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath; BASEMENT w/separate entrance and 1 Bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Beautiful stone patio. Location, location, location! HOC voucher applicants welcome