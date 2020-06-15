All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4319 ELLICOTT ST NW
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:52 AM

4319 ELLICOTT ST NW

4319 Ellicott Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4319 Ellicott Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great stone & brick, 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA light filled home w a wonderful front porch and charming architectural details. Renovated kitchen (2016) w/new floors, cabinets & granite counters, renovated (2019) upstairs Bath, renovated (2019)lower level with a full Bath. MAIN level: Living Room w/Fireplace, separate Dining Room, Den, and a table space Kitchen with a door to the side porch, updated Half Bath. UPPER level: 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath; BASEMENT w/separate entrance and 1 Bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Beautiful stone patio. Location, location, location! HOC voucher applicants welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have any available units?
4319 ELLICOTT ST NW has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have?
Some of 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4319 ELLICOTT ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW offer parking?
No, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have a pool?
No, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4319 ELLICOTT ST NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highline Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity