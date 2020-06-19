All apartments in Washington
4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

4301 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Be the first to enjoy the newly renovated kitchen and updated bath in this one bedroom, one bath in the Greenbriar Condominium. Bedroom has new carpet and three closets., two smaller and one large! Two more closets are in the hallway for linen's coats or whatever one may need to store. Building offers 24 hour front desk, a beautiful rooftop deck and ample laundry facilities. The neighborhood is lush with trees and places within walking distance. American University is across the street, restaurants, a deli, drugstore and more are just around the corner. Whole Foods, Tenley Metro and more are just up Nebraska Avenue on Wisconsin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
