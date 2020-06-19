4301 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy the newly renovated kitchen and updated bath in this one bedroom, one bath in the Greenbriar Condominium. Bedroom has new carpet and three closets., two smaller and one large! Two more closets are in the hallway for linen's coats or whatever one may need to store. Building offers 24 hour front desk, a beautiful rooftop deck and ample laundry facilities. The neighborhood is lush with trees and places within walking distance. American University is across the street, restaurants, a deli, drugstore and more are just around the corner. Whole Foods, Tenley Metro and more are just up Nebraska Avenue on Wisconsin.