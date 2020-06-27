All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:30 PM

4301 15th St North West

4301 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4301 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this GRAND & SOPHISTICATED 4 bed/2.5 Bath end-unit Rowhome in 16th St Heights! Three level FURNISHED home ready for residents with exquisite taste! High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and stunning backsplash! Shiny hardwood floors! Master suite on the top floor w/ private full bath. Ample closet space! Beautiful family room w/ fireplace, walks out to an over-sized balcony, perfect for entertaining! Tons of natural light. Beautiful architecture, full of DC charm! Fenced backyard w/patio, perfect for enjoying the summer nights in the city. Washer/dryer. Steps to Red Derby, Citizen & Reading Room, Qualia Coffee, Safeway grocery, Yes!Organic, and many more! 15 min walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth station. Available for immediate move-in. No pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 15th St North West have any available units?
4301 15th St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 15th St North West have?
Some of 4301 15th St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 15th St North West currently offering any rent specials?
4301 15th St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 15th St North West pet-friendly?
No, 4301 15th St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4301 15th St North West offer parking?
No, 4301 15th St North West does not offer parking.
Does 4301 15th St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 15th St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 15th St North West have a pool?
Yes, 4301 15th St North West has a pool.
Does 4301 15th St North West have accessible units?
No, 4301 15th St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 15th St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 15th St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
