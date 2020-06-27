4301 15th St North West

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this GRAND & SOPHISTICATED 4 bed/2.5 Bath end-unit Rowhome in 16th St Heights! Three level FURNISHED home ready for residents with exquisite taste! High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and stunning backsplash! Shiny hardwood floors! Master suite on the top floor w/ private full bath. Ample closet space! Beautiful family room w/ fireplace, walks out to an over-sized balcony, perfect for entertaining! Tons of natural light. Beautiful architecture, full of DC charm! Fenced backyard w/patio, perfect for enjoying the summer nights in the city. Washer/dryer. Steps to Red Derby, Citizen & Reading Room, Qualia Coffee, Safeway grocery, Yes!Organic, and many more! 15 min walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth station. Available for immediate move-in. No pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856