Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

430 Randolph St NW Unit B

430 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

430 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in Petworth DC within walking distance to the Petworth Metro station is this fabulous newly renovated basement unit!! The unit features 1BR plus a den (or second bedroom), and 1 bath. It has a separate entrance and offers off street parking!! Petworth has awesome bars, restaurants and is within close proximity to Columbia Heights, 14th ST, U St and Shaw!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- White kitchen cabinets
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central AC/Heat
- Open concept floor plan
- Separate dining area
- Washer and dryer
- Tenant pays electric only
- Shared backyard
- Pets ok $300 deposit and $50 pet rent
- No smoking
- Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5736530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have any available units?
430 Randolph St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have?
Some of 430 Randolph St NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Randolph St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
430 Randolph St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Randolph St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

