430 Randolph St NW Unit B

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located in Petworth DC within walking distance to the Petworth Metro station is this fabulous newly renovated basement unit!! The unit features 1BR plus a den (or second bedroom), and 1 bath. It has a separate entrance and offers off street parking!! Petworth has awesome bars, restaurants and is within close proximity to Columbia Heights, 14th ST, U St and Shaw!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- White kitchen cabinets

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Central AC/Heat

- Open concept floor plan

- Separate dining area

- Washer and dryer

- Tenant pays electric only

- Shared backyard

- Pets ok $300 deposit and $50 pet rent

- No smoking

- Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



