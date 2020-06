Amenities

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located just minutes away from some of DC~s most popular attractions ~ including H Street, Eastern Market and more! Walk to the Stadium Armory Metro Station (Blue, Orange & Silver Lines) to quickly commute around the District. Enjoy the newly renovated kitchen, gleaming new hardwood floors and spacious floorplan. The 2 story unit includes a washer and dryer, central air-conditioning system and lots of storage. 650 Minimum Credit Score.