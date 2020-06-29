All apartments in Washington
427 3RD STREET NE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

427 3RD STREET NE

427 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

427 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This MOVE-IN READY, beautifully updated Victorian rowhouse is conveniently located in Capitol Hill. The spacious, 1700+SF interior is loaded with charm from the late 1800's and boasts a freshly painted interior; plush, new carpeting throughout; countless upgrades across 2 finished levels and lots of natural sunlight beaming from every angle. The main level features an eat-in galley kitchen equipped with granite counters, ample cabinetry, brand new dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer; cozy living room with brick fireplace and bay window; formal dining room spaces perfect for hosting guests; charming interior archways and full bath.. The upper level offers a GRAND master suite with sitting area; accompanied by 2 generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath. This home comes complete with a private rear driveway. This residence is conveniently located within steps of a Metrobus stop and the H St Trolley for access to the lively H St corridor; 0.3 miles from Union Station for access to major commuter routes including the RED line on Metrorail, Amtrak Acela,, Bolt Bus, MegaBus, Greyhound & much more. Residents can enjoy a variety of shops, dining and entertainment options located at Union Station. You'll love the convenient access to the Capitol buildings, historic sites, parks and museums located within a 1/2 mile. This is a great home in a great location! Don't miss out on your chance to submit an application today! PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 3RD STREET NE have any available units?
427 3RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 3RD STREET NE have?
Some of 427 3RD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 3RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
427 3RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 3RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 3RD STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 427 3RD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 427 3RD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 427 3RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 3RD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 3RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 427 3RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 427 3RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 427 3RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 427 3RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 3RD STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

