427 3RD STREET NE

Amenities
This MOVE-IN READY, beautifully updated Victorian rowhouse is conveniently located in Capitol Hill. The spacious, 1700+SF interior is loaded with charm from the late 1800's and boasts a freshly painted interior; plush, new carpeting throughout; countless upgrades across 2 finished levels and lots of natural sunlight beaming from every angle. The main level features an eat-in galley kitchen equipped with granite counters, ample cabinetry, brand new dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer; cozy living room with brick fireplace and bay window; formal dining room spaces perfect for hosting guests; charming interior archways and full bath.. The upper level offers a GRAND master suite with sitting area; accompanied by 2 generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath. This home comes complete with a private rear driveway. This residence is conveniently located within steps of a Metrobus stop and the H St Trolley for access to the lively H St corridor; 0.3 miles from Union Station for access to major commuter routes including the RED line on Metrorail, Amtrak Acela,, Bolt Bus, MegaBus, Greyhound & much more. Residents can enjoy a variety of shops, dining and entertainment options located at Union Station. You'll love the convenient access to the Capitol buildings, historic sites, parks and museums located within a 1/2 mile. This is a great home in a great location! Don't miss out on your chance to submit an application today! PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.