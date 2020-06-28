All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 425 8th Street Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
425 8th Street Nw
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

425 8th Street Nw

425 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

425 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Penn Quarter furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC05)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 8th Street Nw have any available units?
425 8th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 8th Street Nw have?
Some of 425 8th Street Nw's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 8th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
425 8th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 8th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 425 8th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 425 8th Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 425 8th Street Nw offers parking.
Does 425 8th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 8th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 8th Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 425 8th Street Nw has a pool.
Does 425 8th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 425 8th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 425 8th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 8th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University