4248 6th Street Southeast - 1

4248 6th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
accessible
internet access
This four bedroom apartment with update appliance and fresh paint and new floor great location nearest Martin Luther king Ave 15min walk to metro station. Security building walking distance to shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
