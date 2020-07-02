All apartments in Washington
4248 6th Street Southeast - 1

4248 6th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4248 6th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This four bedroom apartment with update appliance and fresh paint and new floor great location nearest Martin Luther king Ave 15min walk to metro station.
Security building walking distance to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have any available units?
4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 has accessible units.
Does 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 6th Street Southeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

