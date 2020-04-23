All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3

424 Ridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

424 Ridge Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 Available 09/10/19 Rare Find on Ridge! Ideal Location! - Steps from the convention center, two groceries stores, and endless cafes and gastropubs, this home is a city dweller's dream!

This charming condo offers warm hardwood flooring, large windows, and tons of natural light! The kitchen has functional storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Passed the kitchen are rustic sliding barn doors that lead into your bedroom haven that can accommodate a queen size bed and has comfortable closet space for your summer snazzy summer wardrobe. Bonus features for this home include a personal deck and a shared courtyard with fire pit for enjoying evenings with wine and neighbors.

Living in the convenient condo will put you steps from restaurants like the famed Busboy's & Poets, Convivial, Capitol Burger. For dinner in stop by Giant on O or Safeway, with both being less than a 10-minute walk. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and Noma-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4215235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have any available units?
424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University