patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fire pit courtyard

424 Ridge Street NW Unit 3 Available 09/10/19 Rare Find on Ridge! Ideal Location! - Steps from the convention center, two groceries stores, and endless cafes and gastropubs, this home is a city dweller's dream!



This charming condo offers warm hardwood flooring, large windows, and tons of natural light! The kitchen has functional storage space, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Passed the kitchen are rustic sliding barn doors that lead into your bedroom haven that can accommodate a queen size bed and has comfortable closet space for your summer snazzy summer wardrobe. Bonus features for this home include a personal deck and a shared courtyard with fire pit for enjoying evenings with wine and neighbors.



Living in the convenient condo will put you steps from restaurants like the famed Busboy's & Poets, Convivial, Capitol Burger. For dinner in stop by Giant on O or Safeway, with both being less than a 10-minute walk. Bus lines run along North Capitol Street, as well as Rhode Island and Florida Avenues for easy commutes. Additionally, both the Shaw-Howard and Noma-Gallaudet Metro Stations are nearby.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4215235)