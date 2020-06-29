All apartments in Washington
4230 FORDHAM RD NW
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

4230 FORDHAM RD NW

4230 Fordham Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Fordham Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location is amazing! One block and a half from Le Pain Quotidian, Millie's, Pizza Paradiso, Compass Coffee, Starbucks, Crate & Barrel, Wagshals, & CVS. The house is well taken care of and has been freshened up throughout, including but not limited to, interior & exterior paint, new roof, new front door & screen door, new garage door, new carpet in basement & refinished hardwood floors upstairs. Main level includes living room, dining room, family room with powder room, kitchen with subzero fridge, 2 fireplaces & hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom level has 4 well sized bedrooms with 2 full baths, new windows, hardwood floors & a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. Basement is walk-out level, with an au pair suite, laundry room & third fireplace including a stove insert to help make the winters cozy. Owners are looking for a long term lease & immediate or close to immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have any available units?
4230 FORDHAM RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have?
Some of 4230 FORDHAM RD NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 FORDHAM RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4230 FORDHAM RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 FORDHAM RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW offers parking.
Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have a pool?
No, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have accessible units?
No, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 FORDHAM RD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 FORDHAM RD NW does not have units with dishwashers.

