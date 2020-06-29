4230 FORDHAM RD NW

Amenities

Location is amazing! One block and a half from Le Pain Quotidian, Millie's, Pizza Paradiso, Compass Coffee, Starbucks, Crate & Barrel, Wagshals, & CVS. The house is well taken care of and has been freshened up throughout, including but not limited to, interior & exterior paint, new roof, new front door & screen door, new garage door, new carpet in basement & refinished hardwood floors upstairs. Main level includes living room, dining room, family room with powder room, kitchen with subzero fridge, 2 fireplaces & hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom level has 4 well sized bedrooms with 2 full baths, new windows, hardwood floors & a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. Basement is walk-out level, with an au pair suite, laundry room & third fireplace including a stove insert to help make the winters cozy. Owners are looking for a long term lease & immediate or close to immediate occupancy.