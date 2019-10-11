All apartments in Washington
422 Butternut St NW

422 Butternut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

422 Butternut Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Coming SoonONVENIEE: Reserved and gated, on-site parking included. In home laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout. Furniture (Optional). Tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Bike storage room in building. 5-min walk to Safeway andVS; 3-min walk to Takoma Metro on the Red Line; 1 min walk or less to bus stops for bus no. 70/79/53/54 (direct to downtown or downtown Silver Spring); 10-min walk to downtown, main street Takoma Park/farmers'' market/Ace Hardware; 7-min walk to USPS post office; 35 min walk to Downtown Silver Spring/Whole Foods/AFI/Regalinemas; 10-min walk to Rockreek Park entrance on Aspen at 16th St; 5-min walk to Takoma Educationampus. NEIGHBORHOOD DINING: 3-min walk to Evolve Vegan restaurant, Taco-Ma Burritos, Souper Girl Soup, Spice and Tea boutique, La Mano coffee bar; 10 min walk to Republic bar and restaurant, Kin Daa Thai restaurant, Roscoe''s Pizza, BusBoys and Poets, Dolci Gelati, Middle-Eastern restaurant, Mark''s Kitchen, and food truck Fridays. Located within 5 miles of 8 or more colleges/universities in the area. NEIGHBORHOOD RREATION: 3-min walk to Takoma D. Public Library; 10-min walk to Takoma Recenter (incl. pool) andhildren''s Playground.ONDITIONS: Minimum one-year lease; credit report and background check prior to leasing; no pets, and no smoking. Must have renters insurance.

Tenant responsible for electric.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12676484

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

