All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
/
4218 Dix St Ne
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
4218 Dix St Ne
4218 Dix Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4218 Dix Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Short walk to Metro close to shops up and coming hot spot many community services and government agencies near by
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have any available units?
4218 Dix St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4218 Dix St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Dix St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Dix St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 Dix St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne offer parking?
No, 4218 Dix St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 Dix St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have a pool?
No, 4218 Dix St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have accessible units?
No, 4218 Dix St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Dix St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Dix St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Dix St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
