Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Washington, 420 Evarts St. NE, #4 - Brookland Spacious 1 BR/1 BA w/ Den/ Study unit. Beautiful Top Floor condo w/ hardwood floors. Granite/ Stainless Kitchen. Central Air. Outside Deck. Fenced Backyard. Private Parking! Lots of storage! Controlled Bldg. Access! Additional Rental Features Alarm w/ monitoring available in unit Washer & Dryer



Renovated condo in fast growing Brookland neighborhood. Walking distance to RI Ave Metro (10 minutes) / Brookland Metro (15 minutes). Enjoy the new restaurants just steps away such as the Dew Drop Inn, Brookland's Finest, Busboys & Poets, Filter Coffee, Brookland Pint, etc.

No Dogs Allowed



