Beautiful Condo in Brookland - Property Id: 197993
Washington, 420 Evarts St. NE, #4 - Brookland Spacious 1 BR/1 BA w/ Den/ Study unit. Beautiful Top Floor condo w/ hardwood floors. Granite/ Stainless Kitchen. Central Air. Outside Deck. Fenced Backyard. Private Parking! Lots of storage! Controlled Bldg. Access! Additional Rental Features Alarm w/ monitoring available in unit Washer & Dryer
Renovated condo in fast growing Brookland neighborhood. Walking distance to RI Ave Metro (10 minutes) / Brookland Metro (15 minutes). Enjoy the new restaurants just steps away such as the Dew Drop Inn, Brookland's Finest, Busboys & Poets, Filter Coffee, Brookland Pint, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197993
No Dogs Allowed
