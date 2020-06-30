All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

420 Evarts St NE

420 Evarts Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

420 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo in Brookland - Property Id: 197993

Washington, 420 Evarts St. NE, #4 - Brookland Spacious 1 BR/1 BA w/ Den/ Study unit. Beautiful Top Floor condo w/ hardwood floors. Granite/ Stainless Kitchen. Central Air. Outside Deck. Fenced Backyard. Private Parking! Lots of storage! Controlled Bldg. Access! Additional Rental Features Alarm w/ monitoring available in unit Washer & Dryer

Renovated condo in fast growing Brookland neighborhood. Walking distance to RI Ave Metro (10 minutes) / Brookland Metro (15 minutes). Enjoy the new restaurants just steps away such as the Dew Drop Inn, Brookland's Finest, Busboys & Poets, Filter Coffee, Brookland Pint, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197993
Property Id 197993

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Evarts St NE have any available units?
420 Evarts St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Evarts St NE have?
Some of 420 Evarts St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Evarts St NE currently offering any rent specials?
420 Evarts St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Evarts St NE pet-friendly?
No, 420 Evarts St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 420 Evarts St NE offer parking?
Yes, 420 Evarts St NE offers parking.
Does 420 Evarts St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Evarts St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Evarts St NE have a pool?
No, 420 Evarts St NE does not have a pool.
Does 420 Evarts St NE have accessible units?
No, 420 Evarts St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Evarts St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Evarts St NE has units with dishwashers.

