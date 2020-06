Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

NO PETS. NO SMOKING! Excellent rental in great location on Capitol Hill. Minuted from the Capitol, subway station, restaurants, grocery stores, bars are a few blocks away. H Street corridor within walking distance. Large 3 bedroom 2 Full bath with finished basement. Rear porch. Come to Open house Monday April 29th 3:30-5:30. It wont last