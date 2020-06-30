Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM
1 of 26
412 DIVISION AVENUE NE
412 Division Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
412 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property has just been cleaned and available for immediate occupancy. Contact agent directly for application process and to schedule a showing. Owner has requested no pets or smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have any available units?
412 DIVISION AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
412 DIVISION AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 DIVISION AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
