411 Massachusetts Avenue Nw
411 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

411 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

411 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this roomy Mount Vernon furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC40)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

