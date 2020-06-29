All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:00 AM

411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW

411 Longfellow Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

411 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Simply put, this rental listing will not last long! Showings will start on Tuesday, 09/24/2019. End unit townhouse with a large fenced yard, paved patio andoff-street parking. Quaint, open living room with a formal dining area. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and gas range. 3, large bedrooms and fully finished basement with den, possible additional bedroom space, separate entrance and washer and dryer. Additionally, the property is being offered fully furnished for $3,200 per month. Quick turnaround, looking to secure a 12 month lease commencing on 10/01/2019. Be prepared with proof of funds: 2 months bank statements and employment pay stubs for application. STRICTLY NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have any available units?
411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have?
Some of 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW offers parking.
Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have a pool?
No, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
