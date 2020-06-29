411 LONGFELLOW STREET NW

Amenities

Simply put, this rental listing will not last long! Showings will start on Tuesday, 09/24/2019. End unit townhouse with a large fenced yard, paved patio andoff-street parking. Quaint, open living room with a formal dining area. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and gas range. 3, large bedrooms and fully finished basement with den, possible additional bedroom space, separate entrance and washer and dryer. Additionally, the property is being offered fully furnished for $3,200 per month. Quick turnaround, looking to secure a 12 month lease commencing on 10/01/2019. Be prepared with proof of funds: 2 months bank statements and employment pay stubs for application. STRICTLY NO PETS, NO SMOKING.