4108 18TH STREET NE.
4108 18TH STREET NE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

4108 18TH STREET NE

4108 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4108 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
$2700 per month. Michigan Park/Brookland home is move-in-ready! Impeccable care with this full and totally renovated home. Well-lit kitchen features over 15 feet of marble countertops. Custom 42 inch Alpine white cabinetry. Stainless steel refrigerator with filtered water and ice dispenser, and stainless 7-cycle dishwasher. All appliances, National brand, are new. Efficient LED recessed lighting throughout. Additional kitchen highlights include 42 inch white paneled, cabinetry, soft-close drawers, chrome hardware, Lazy Susan carousel, outlets on every wall, extra kitchen storage, goose neck faucet, heavy duty garbage disposal, paneled double paned window overlooking rear fenced yard suitable for off street parking. Glossy hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen with LED lighting and custom blinds. Stoned path, and covered back porch. This traditional DC interior row house with all the bells and whistles you need. Covered front porch with inviting curb appeal. Back yard has a perfect sun for tanning, relaxation or grilling. Also featured: New central air conditioning, new ceiling fans, and screened windows. Upstairs full bath with glass shower door, walk-in tiled shower, marble vanity, and warm colors. Bedrooms have built-in shelves, extra windows, ceiling fans, inviting paint choices. Basement has luxury bathroom, open laundry room with top of the line High Efficiency front load washer and dryer (both with 13 cycles including steam). Shingles are architectural grade. Heating and cooling system (compressor and air handler) Brand new. Brand new Energy efficient water heater. New copper and PVC piping. New electrical system and heavy up. New Windows. New doors. Near Catholic University, Shopping, Brookland Metro, Route 50, and major highways. Minutes from downtown DC. Welcome home and start living comfortably in a quiet location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4108 18TH STREET NE have any available units?
4108 18TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 18TH STREET NE have?
Some of 4108 18TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 18TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4108 18TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 18TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4108 18TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4108 18TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4108 18TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4108 18TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 18TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 18TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4108 18TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4108 18TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4108 18TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 18TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 18TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

