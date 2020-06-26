4108 18TH STREET NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

$2700 per month. Michigan Park/Brookland home is move-in-ready! Impeccable care with this full and totally renovated home. Well-lit kitchen features over 15 feet of marble countertops. Custom 42 inch Alpine white cabinetry. Stainless steel refrigerator with filtered water and ice dispenser, and stainless 7-cycle dishwasher. All appliances, National brand, are new. Efficient LED recessed lighting throughout. Additional kitchen highlights include 42 inch white paneled, cabinetry, soft-close drawers, chrome hardware, Lazy Susan carousel, outlets on every wall, extra kitchen storage, goose neck faucet, heavy duty garbage disposal, paneled double paned window overlooking rear fenced yard suitable for off street parking. Glossy hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen with LED lighting and custom blinds. Stoned path, and covered back porch. This traditional DC interior row house with all the bells and whistles you need. Covered front porch with inviting curb appeal. Back yard has a perfect sun for tanning, relaxation or grilling. Also featured: New central air conditioning, new ceiling fans, and screened windows. Upstairs full bath with glass shower door, walk-in tiled shower, marble vanity, and warm colors. Bedrooms have built-in shelves, extra windows, ceiling fans, inviting paint choices. Basement has luxury bathroom, open laundry room with top of the line High Efficiency front load washer and dryer (both with 13 cycles including steam). Shingles are architectural grade. Heating and cooling system (compressor and air handler) Brand new. Brand new Energy efficient water heater. New copper and PVC piping. New electrical system and heavy up. New Windows. New doors. Near Catholic University, Shopping, Brookland Metro, Route 50, and major highways. Minutes from downtown DC. Welcome home and start living comfortably in a quiet location.