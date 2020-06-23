4044 7th St NE Unit 1

Amenities

Renovated 2BR/1BA Condo in the heart of Brookland!



FEATURES

Hardwood floors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Lots of street parking

Additional parking in the back of unit

Recessed lights

Brand new carpet in bedrooms

Well maintained building with locked entrance to building



LOCATION

The premier Turkey Thicket Recreation Center with pool within walking distance

Brookland metro station and Catholic University is within walking distance

Close to nearby hospitals Providence, Washington Hospital center, Children's and VA Hospital and a short bike ride to Downtown D.C.



THINGS TO KNOW

Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Unit is unfurnished



