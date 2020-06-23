4044 7th St NE Unit 1

Amenities
Renovated 2BR/1BA Condo in the heart of Brookland!
FEATURES
Hardwood floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Lots of street parking
Additional parking in the back of unit
Recessed lights
Brand new carpet in bedrooms
Well maintained building with locked entrance to building
LOCATION
The premier Turkey Thicket Recreation Center with pool within walking distance
Brookland metro station and Catholic University is within walking distance
Close to nearby hospitals Providence, Washington Hospital center, Children's and VA Hospital and a short bike ride to Downtown D.C.
THINGS TO KNOW
Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Unit is unfurnished
(RLNE4717737)