Washington, DC
4044 7th St NE Unit 1
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

4044 7th St NE Unit 1

4044 7th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

4044 7th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2BR/1BA Condo in the heart of Brookland!

FEATURES
Hardwood floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Lots of street parking
Additional parking in the back of unit
Recessed lights
Brand new carpet in bedrooms
Well maintained building with locked entrance to building

LOCATION
The premier Turkey Thicket Recreation Center with pool within walking distance
Brookland metro station and Catholic University is within walking distance
Close to nearby hospitals Providence, Washington Hospital center, Children's and VA Hospital and a short bike ride to Downtown D.C.

THINGS TO KNOW
Owner pays trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Unit is unfurnished

(RLNE4717737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have any available units?
4044 7th St NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 4044 7th St NE Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4044 7th St NE Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 7th St NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
