4036 MANSION COURT NW

Long term leases preferred. A very spacious Hillandale townhouse is now available for rent. The mostly open main level provides a living room with fireplace and French doors to a deck, dining room, tablespace kitchen with breakfast bar, and a powder room. The second level could be used entirely as a Master Suite with bedroom, walk-in closet, sitting room, and full bath. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home's lower level is fully finished with a family room, full bath, and garden access. The gated community of Hillandale offers a swimming pool, community room, tennis courts, and 24-hour gated security.