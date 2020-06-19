All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

4036 MANSION COURT NW

4036 Mansion Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Mansion Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Long term leases preferred. A very spacious Hillandale townhouse is now available for rent. The mostly open main level provides a living room with fireplace and French doors to a deck, dining room, tablespace kitchen with breakfast bar, and a powder room. The second level could be used entirely as a Master Suite with bedroom, walk-in closet, sitting room, and full bath. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home's lower level is fully finished with a family room, full bath, and garden access. The gated community of Hillandale offers a swimming pool, community room, tennis courts, and 24-hour gated security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have any available units?
4036 MANSION COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have?
Some of 4036 MANSION COURT NW's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 MANSION COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
4036 MANSION COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 MANSION COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 4036 MANSION COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW offer parking?
No, 4036 MANSION COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 MANSION COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have a pool?
Yes, 4036 MANSION COURT NW has a pool.
Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 4036 MANSION COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 MANSION COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 MANSION COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
