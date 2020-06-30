402 Rhode Island Ave NW A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Newly Renovated 2 BR/2.5 Bath Gem in Shaw/Logan



WONDERFULLY REMODELED ROW HOME IN THE HEART OF SHAW/LOGAN!!!!

2 Full bedroom with connected full bathrooms

State of the art kitchen, beautiful high grade granite counters n stainless steel appliances. Double oven included along with built in microwave!

BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS with tile, jets and rain shower!

Also two Walk-in closets!

Double stack washer and Dryer included

HIGH Ceilings, and dimmable recessed lighting in every room

Gas fireplace

Beautiful Brick wall exposure in living room

Central Heat and Air

House is two floors with a beautiful spiral staircase and parking is available before 9 am and after 6:30 pm, and unlimited use on weekends!



Looking for a family or couple to move in for 1 year, and 2 years max

1 block from Howard theatre, 2 blocks to the metro, across the street from the bus stop, 2 blocks from the infamous coffee shop Big bear Cafe, and 3 blocks Walking distance to the infamous U street, the hub of bars and restaurants in DC!

