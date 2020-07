Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

*amazing home filled with natural light throughout* 3 bedrooms with a bonus loft that you can use as a 4 bedroom or office with great views of the neighborhood*hardwood floors on main & 3rd floor*fully finished basement with washer and dryer*great backyard*great parks*hiker/biker trails and much more*



Minimum income.: $84,500 yearly



*Please observe the CDC's recommendations relating to COVID-19

*application fee: $65 per adult

*move-in ready



(RLNE5744524)