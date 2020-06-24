All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

4011 Clay Place Ne

4011 Clay Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Clay Pl NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single Family Resident For Rent as soon as March 1,2019 at 4011 Clay Place Northeast/$1800 monthly
Recently renovated home with private yard in a fantastic location, 5 minute walk to public transportation (Orange, Blue and Silver line metro), shopping Center, library and schools are also in walking distance. Two bedrooms 2 full bathroom, a custom built walk in closet, stainless steel and major appliances supplied are only some of the features. Please send all inquiries to smithmcdermottproperties@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have any available units?
4011 Clay Place Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4011 Clay Place Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Clay Place Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Clay Place Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne offer parking?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have a pool?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have accessible units?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Clay Place Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Clay Place Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
