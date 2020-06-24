4011 Clay Place Ne

Amenities

Single Family Resident For Rent as soon as March 1,2019 at 4011 Clay Place Northeast/$1800 monthly

Recently renovated home with private yard in a fantastic location, 5 minute walk to public transportation (Orange, Blue and Silver line metro), shopping Center, library and schools are also in walking distance. Two bedrooms 2 full bathroom, a custom built walk in closet, stainless steel and major appliances supplied are only some of the features. Please send all inquiries to smithmcdermottproperties@gmail.com